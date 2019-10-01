Police: Body found in Shelbyville is man last seen in November

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators have identified a body found decomposing in a Shelbyville apartment.

The Shelbyville Police Department says the body is 44-year-old Derek Beagle. Police say he was last seen on Nov. 24, 2018 and that he was reported missing to the police department on Dec. 1, 2018.

His cause and manner of death is undetermined. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

Beagle’s body was found Monday morning in an attic above the apartments at 14 E. Broadway St.

The landlord’s son-in-law discovered the body after residents noticed an odor drifting from the building, neighbors said.

The police department also dispelled social media chatter.

“Early social media posts indicated the body was wrapped in a blanket, a rug, or by other means,” police said in a release. “This was simply inaccurate.”