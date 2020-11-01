Local

Police: Body found in White River near Indianapolis Zoo

A body was found in the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo Sunday morning. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found in the White River behind the Indianapolis Zoo Sunday morning, police say.

Authorities with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the White River at 1200 W. Washington Street around 11:40 a.m. Sunday on reports of a body in the water. That’s the address for the Indianapolis Zoo.

IFD and IMPD authorities arrived to the scene and located a body in the water. It is unclear at this time how long the body has been in the water.

Authorities were still working to recover the body from the water around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

