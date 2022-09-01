Local

Police: Body found matching description search of 4-year-old girl missing from Plainfield

UPDATE: The Plainfield Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post Friday evening that they have found a body matching the description of Fiedwenya Fiefe in a body of water near the Legacy Farms subdivision. The exact identity of the child will be discovered after further examination from the Hendrix County Coroner.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl from Plainfield who is believed to be in danger and in need of medical aid.

The Plainfield Police Department says Fiedwenya Fiefe, 4, was last seen on Thursday around 1 p.m. in Plainfield at Legacy Farms neighborhood. Police say that Fiefe is autistic and parents reported that she had wondered away from home.

She is 3 feet and 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was also last seen wearing a long pink night gown.

Police say they are using every possible resource to find Fiefe and will not stop until they find her.

If you have any information on Fiedwenya Fiefe, Please contact Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.