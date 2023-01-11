Local

Police captain, others give CPR to help save 8-month-old in crash in Miami County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A state police captain and other good Samaritans were credited with reviving an 8-month-old infant in a Tuesday morning crash, authorities say.

Indiana State Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Office about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at County Road 1000 North. That’s near the rural community of Perrysburg in northern Miami County, which is about a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis.

State police Capt. Jeremy Kelly and the good Samaritans gave CPR after finding 8-month-old Gunner Berggren not breathing and without a pulse. He regained a pulse before being taken to a South Bend hospital, state police said in a news release.

Investigators determined Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV westbound on County Road 1000 North and had stopped at Old U.S. 31. When moving into the intersection, the SUV when struck by a southbound 2002 Ford F-250 truck driven by Derek Bradley, 38, of Rochester. Bradley had the right of way and was not required to stop, state police say.

Kristy Berggren was initially taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital. She was later taken to a South Bend hospital with a neck injury.

Lilliana Stroud, 5, of Macy, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Bradley was not injured.

Neither alcohol nor narcotics are suspected as being contributing factors in the crash, state police say.