Police capture Marion County murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate charged with murder is back in police custody after a mistake led to his release from the Marion County Jail.

The inmate was let out of jail overnight following an error by jail staff, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was arrested early Friday morning and taken back to jail.

“While it’s obvious proper procedures were not followed, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the release,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 8. “At the conclusion of that investigation, Sheriff Forestal fully expects one or more employees to be terminated.”

News 8 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

