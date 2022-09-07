Local

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road.

Officers at the scene told News 8 that they took one person into custody.

Police have not said what led to the chase and did not share the identity of the person who was arrested.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.

