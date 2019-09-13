Police: Child found loaded shotgun, accidentally shot 2-year-old, 5-year-old sisters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) ⁠— Detectives believe two young girls injured Friday night in an east side shooting were shot by their sister, officials said Thursday.

The shooting victims, ages 2 and 5, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was reported Friday around 9:50 p.m. inside a home in the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue.

A resident had left his kids with two adults while he went to the store, according to an Indianapolis police spokesperson.

The other adults were not aware the father had a loaded, 12-gauge shotgun in his closet, police told News 8.

Authorities determined one of the children found the gun while the adults were out of the room, accidentally pulled the trigger and shot her sisters.

The child who found the gun is under the age of 10, police confirmed.

Relatives could not be reached for comment.

No arrests had been made Thursday night in connection with the double shooting. Officials could not confirm if prosecutors planned to file charges.