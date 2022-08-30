Local

Police confirm cause of death of Connersville man

by: Divine Triplett
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police confirmed the death of a Connersville man found in a cemetery as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to a statement, an autopsy was performed on the body of Thomas Combs, 53.

Combs was found in the early morning of Aug. 17 in the Dale Cemetery in Connersville.

The  Fayette County Coroner Cord Coyle confirmed Tuesday that he died from a gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police are asking anyone in the public who may have more information to contact Detective Scott McPheeters at the Pendleton District (765) 778-2121.

