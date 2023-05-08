Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police: False threat leads to lockdown at Alexandria high school

(Photo provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Alexandria Monroe High School was on lockdown Monday morning after receiving a threat that was called into dispatch, the Alexandria Community School Corporation says.

At around 11:40 a.m., the high school was placed on “hard lockdown” due to a threat. Police immediately arrived and completed a safety check that determined the threat to be unfounded.

Police say they believe the threat is similar to the one made on April 17 that was called in by a person posing as an employee at the school.

Classes are expected to resume as usual as there is no threat to the community.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD releases new commercial in hopes to recruit fresh faces
I-Team 8 /
Health Spotlight: Researchers testing therapy fueled by genetic mutation for cancer patients
Medical /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Is it appropriate to give your children caffeine?
All Indiana /
Indiana judge deals blow to state’s lawsuit against TikTok
Indiana News /