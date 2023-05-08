Police: False threat leads to lockdown at Alexandria high school

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Alexandria Monroe High School was on lockdown Monday morning after receiving a threat that was called into dispatch, the Alexandria Community School Corporation says.

At around 11:40 a.m., the high school was placed on “hard lockdown” due to a threat. Police immediately arrived and completed a safety check that determined the threat to be unfounded.

Police say they believe the threat is similar to the one made on April 17 that was called in by a person posing as an employee at the school.

Classes are expected to resume as usual as there is no threat to the community.

Alexandria/ Monroe High School has received another threat that was similar to the threat made on April 17th. The school is on a lockdown as police check the school as a precautionary effort. As of right now there are no injuries or ongoing threat. — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) May 8, 2023

