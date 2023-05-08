Police: False threat leads to lockdown at Alexandria high school
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Alexandria Monroe High School was on lockdown Monday morning after receiving a threat that was called into dispatch, the Alexandria Community School Corporation says.
At around 11:40 a.m., the high school was placed on “hard lockdown” due to a threat. Police immediately arrived and completed a safety check that determined the threat to be unfounded.
Police say they believe the threat is similar to the one made on April 17 that was called in by a person posing as an employee at the school.
Classes are expected to resume as usual as there is no threat to the community.
Related Coverage
MORE STORIES
Health Spotlight: Researchers testing therapy fueled by genetic mutation for cancer patients
Medical /