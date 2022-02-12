Local

Police find 16-year-old last seen at Warren Central HS

UPDATE: IMPD said in a tweet Saturday morning Hallie Powell had been located and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 16-year-old boy who is autistic.

Hallie Powell was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Warren Central High School, says an advisory issued Friday night by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was described in the advisory as 5-feet-8 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie hat, black sweatpants, and red/white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact call 911, contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@indy.gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.