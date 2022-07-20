Local

Police: Greenwood man killed in shooting at apartment complex

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after a Tuesday night shooting at a Greenwood apartment complex, the Greenwood Police Department said Wednesday.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called to a person shot at the Westminster Apartments & Townhomes on Westminster Court. That’s off of County Line Road and U.S. 31, less than half a mile from Community Hospital South.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound in the middle of the street, police say.

The man, identified by police as 48-year-old Jason Grider, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police that Grider had been in an argument with several men, including juveniles, before the shooting. The men ran from the scene before police arrived.

Detectives found two juveniles that were involved in the dispute in a nearby apartment. They were questioned at the police department and later released, police say.

Greenwood police are still investigating and have not shared any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

