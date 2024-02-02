Police have a suspect in custody after reports of gunshots in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department has a man in custody for shots being fired Thursday night, police say.

The incident took place at 23 South 15th Street near the intersection of Sagamore Pkwy and South St. west of the Wabash River at 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they did find spent shell casings, with no injuries reported and no damage to property.

Investigators obtained information on the person who allegedly fired the shots, and it was revealed to be a “targeted incident.” Christopher Poole, 35, was taken into custody near South 10th Street and South Street.

He was arrested on the preliminary charges of:

Violent felon in possession of a handgun

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Pointing a firearm

The investigation is currently ongoing. LPD has not revealed the intent behind the incident nor who Poole was allegedly targeting.