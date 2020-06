Police in Fishers respond to fatal crash on I-69

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fishers responded to a fatal crash on I-69 early Sunday morning.

The Fishers Police Department were called to I-69 SB north of 96th Street before 3:30 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Fishers PD investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian southbound Interstate 69 north of 96th street. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route. — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) June 28, 2020

Police said the fatal incident did involve a pedestrian.

No victim information has been released.