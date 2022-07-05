Local

Police in Greenfield rescue man from burning car

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man was rescued from a burning vehicle after a crash Saturday morning. He’s been identified as Jonathan Moncrief, 19, of Greenfield.

It happened at 8500 East US 40. Officers from the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office found the engine of the car on fire when they arrived. Officers say the drivers door was stuck shut.

Deputy Barb Miers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

Sergeant Justin Jackson and Patrolman Blake Crull of the Greenfield Police Department arrived later to help. They were able to pry the door open and remove Moncrief.

Once Moncrief was removed, police say the vehicle was engulfed in flames just moments after. Police say there was only one person in the vehicle.

Moncrief was taken to the hospital after being removed from the vehicle. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, so medics suspected head and internal trauma.

Miers followed up with Moncrief at the hospital. According to a release, Moncrief was able to speak but didn’t remember much of the crash. Police say Moncrief was in stable condition.

Investigators say a witness contacted 911 to report the crash. They say the witness said Moncrief was driving the vehicle erratically just before the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police did not confirm if alcohol or drugs were involved as a result of this crash.