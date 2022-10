Local

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday.

Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the exact cause of death. No further information has been provided at this time. This is an active investigation.