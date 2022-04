Local

Police investigate Fort Wayne man found dead in motel room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Fort Wayne Police Department officers are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a motel just before 9 p.m.

A woman called police concerned about her friend at the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd.

When police arrived to the motel, they found a man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity and cause of death have not been released.

Police are still investigating the incident.