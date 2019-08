Scene of a shooting on Pershing Avenue on Aug. 28, 2019. (WISH Photo/Marcus Collins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been shot on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said officers responded to the 500 block of Pershing Avenue just after 10 a.m for a report a person shot.

Two victims were transported to the hospital. However, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police believe this shooting is connected to a Tuesday evening shooting in the same neighborhood.