Police investigating after car chase in Madison County

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Officials are investigating after a vehicle pursuit ended on I-69 in Madison County Wednesday morning.

The chase ended just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, near the 215-mile marker.

At one point, the driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes.

One witness told News 8 the car was forcing semis off the road. WISH-TV’s Mobile News Tracker also found at least one police car had sustained damaged in the chase.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries associated with the chase and why the chase began.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: