Police investigating another verbal threat against a Tipton County school

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — For the second time in a week, police are investigating a verbal threat against a Tipton Community School.

The Tipton Police Department said on Facebook an anonymous male called Tipton Community School Corporation at 2:08 p.m. on Monday from an unusual phone number. The verbal threat made by the male described explosive devices placed inside the high school.

TCSC administration was made aware of the threat and notified officers who responded to the school for investigation.

The high school was evacuated and placed on lockdown while officers conducted a thorough search of the school grounds.

Officers say there were no explosive devices located.

This is the second time this month that the Tipton school district has been on lockdown for a violent verbal threat.

The investigation into the threat is still ongoing and will continue to be evaluated as details become available. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Tipton Police Department at 764-675-2152.