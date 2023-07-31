Bicyclist critically injured in crash with IMPD officer

A bicyclist was hit by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer while responding to a domestic disturbance near East 10th and LaSalle Streets on July 31, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer, police say.

Around 2:19 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 10th and North LaSalle Streets on a report of an accident involving a bicyclist and an IMPD officer.

During their investigation, officers learned that the IMPD officer was traveling east on 10th Street with lights and sirens activated to respond to a possible home invasion.

Officers believe that while traveling, a vehicle failed to yield to the officer and blocked the lane the officer was traveling in.

To avoid hitting the vehicle, the officer swerved into the westbound lane and collided with a male bicyclist. Investigators say both the bicyclist and officer attempted to avoid each other.

After the crash, the officer exited his police car and attempted to help the bicyclist until emergency services arrived.

The male was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The officer was also taken to a hospital for blood work as required by Indiana law when there is a serious crash.

Major Mike Lepper with the IMPD told News 8 that the “officer appeared to be visibly upset from the incident that occurred.”

Investigators say they are reviewing security camera footage from a nearby store that caught the crash. They are also searching for the vehicle that failed to yield to the officer.

Police are asking the public to avoid 10th Street between LaSalle and Olney Streets.