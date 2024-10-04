Driver dies after SUV hits tree on Indy’s east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are at the scene of a fatal crash on the city's east side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Friday morning in a crash on the city ‘s east side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:15 a.m. to an accident in the 4200 block of East Washington Street near Sherman Drive.

Officers at the scene told News 8 a black SUV was headed east on Washington Street when, for some reason, it crossed a sidewalk and struck a tree.

Only one person, identified by police as a male, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He did not survive.

East Washington Street is closed in all direction for crash investigation and cleanup.

No other information was immediately available.