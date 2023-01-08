Local

Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say.

At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.

Officers found a car crashed into a tree. Investigators say the front-seat passenger died. Of the adults injured, one was taken to Eskanazi Hospital with cuts on the chin, and the other person was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with an arm injury.

Authorities provided no information on the identities of the people in the crash, or the genders of the adults injured.

Preliminary information suggests only the car was involved, police say. Investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.

News 8’s Kyle Fisher and Gregg Montgomery contributed to this article.