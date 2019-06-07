Police investigating Greenwood burglary

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Greenwood are asking for help locating the suspect(s) in a recent robbery.

Police say that sometime on June 2 the Audio Source in the 1700 block of South US 31 was burglarized, resulting in the loss of nearly $10,000 worth of items.

On June 3, an employee arriving for work noticed that a person or persons had entered the business through the back garage door and took a Dewalt cordless drill, a charger, four batteries, an HP laptop, subwoofers and several stereos and speakers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.