Police looking for woman wanted for robbery

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of an Indianapolis robbery suspect. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police in Indianapolis are asking for assistance in the search for a robbery suspect.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police say the black female suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery of an individual in the 4300 block of North Rookwood at 7:45 a.m. on July 22.

Officers said that following the robbery, the woman used the victim’s credit card to buy more than $500 in lottery tickets from a BP gas station.

Police believe the suspect is driving a black truck with an assortment of items in the bed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: