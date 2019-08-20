Police looking for woman wanted for robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police in Indianapolis are asking for assistance in the search for a robbery suspect.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police say the black female suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery of an individual in the 4300 block of North Rookwood at 7:45 a.m. on July 22.

Officers said that following the robbery, the woman used the victim’s credit card to buy more than $500 in lottery tickets from a BP gas station.

Police believe the suspect is driving a black truck with an assortment of items in the bed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.