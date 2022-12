Local

Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning.

Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive.

Police say they’re working to confirm the identity of the male. Police say they “do not suspect any foul play at this time.”

