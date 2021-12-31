Local

Police: Medical episode may have led to trash truck crashing into gas station

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence believe a medical episode may have preceded a trash truck crashing into a gas station.

The Lawrence Police Department says a trash truck crashed into the Thornton’s gas station near Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road just before 7 a.m.

The crash damaged the canopy and kerosene pump. Police say the gas station is closed as a result.

Police say the driver may have experienced a medical episode and showed no signs of impairment. The driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.