Local

Police need help to find missing 16-year-old boy from Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendrick’s County Sherriff’s office is seeking the community’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

David Burgess was last seen at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South. That is west of Plainfield across from the Plainfield Baseball Barn near U.S. 40.

Police say that Burgess left his home on his black mountain bike and could be carrying a tent with him.

(Photo Provided/Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office)

His family says he was known to ride his bike to the Danville and Pittsboro areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317-839-8700.