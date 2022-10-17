Local

Police report: 13-year-old girl taken into custody after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody Sunday night following a shooting that injured a woman on the city’s northeast side, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 11000 block of Waterfield Place, near 38th Street and North German Church Road, shortly before 11 p.m.

IMPD says the victim was shot in the wrist. She was stable at a local hospital.

Police were still investigating and did not share any additional information.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for more details.