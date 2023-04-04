Police rescue 6 from house fire in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Frankfort Police Department officers quickly responded to a house fire Tuesday morning, rescuing six people out of a second-story window.

Clinton County Central Dispatch received a call that a house was filled with heavy smoke just after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue. The caller reported people were trapped on the second floor, police say. A baby was also reported inside the home and was having trouble breathing.

Within a minute of the 911 call, FPD officers Sgt. Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass arrived at the scene and immediately began their rescue mission.

Flames were coming out of the front of the house with heavy smoke preventing anyone from exiting from the second floor. Snyder found a ladder and first removed the baby from the second-story window and the others followed.

All three officers have been nominated for the Medal of Valdor award for their act of bravery.

“I chose recommending (sic) the Medal of Valor to all three officers,” Capt. Evan Hall said in a Facebook post. “They all showed an extraordinary act of bravery by removing a total of six (6) occupants out to safety under extreme stress and life-threatening conditions.”

The cause of the fire has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Frankfort Police Department has released the bodycam footage. People can watch the video on Vimeo.