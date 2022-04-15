Local

Police: Rock likely thrown through window at Putnam County courthouse

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Police in Putnam County are investigating after a window at the courthouse was damaged Thursday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies and Greencastle police were called to the county courthouse on a report of shots fired through one of the windows.

Upon arrival, police determined that a rock had likely been thrown through one of the windows, but no shots were fired, according to a Facebook post by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Police searched the area and found a suspect about one mile away from the courthouse in the 1000 block of Shadowlawn Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and, as of Thursday evening, had not been transported to the Putnam County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are “likely to be filed,” according to the sheriff’s office.