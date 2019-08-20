Police search for 10-year-old runaway with mental illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10-year-old boy with separation anxiety disorder and other mental illnesses ran way from his mother when he got home from school, and police are asking for help to find him.

Anthony Canady also suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression, said a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a missing person in the 3500 block of Norfolk Street. That’s near the intersection of West 34th Street and Moeller Road on the city’s west side.

Chanita Dawson told police her son ran away from her when he got home from school and has not been seen since. She said Anthony is prescribed three different medications. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, khaki long pants, and red, black and white shoes.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.