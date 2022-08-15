Local

Police search for 3-year-old toddler missing from Bloomington

by: Divine Triplett
UPDATE: Police confirmed the child was found safe around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police released a statement on Facebook that a 3-year-old girl is missing from Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Department officers say the toddler is a 3-year-old girl. They say she was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll Drive around 3:15 p.m.

Police say she was wearing black socks, pink shorts, and a green shirt that says ‘MOMS BFF”.

Officers did not provide the name of the toddler.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or call 911.

