Police search for 4-year-old girl missing from Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Plainfield Police Department is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

News 8 spoke with Lieutenant Gary Tanner who says she was last seen wearing a pink dress in Battersea Lanes in Legacy Farms Addition.

She is believed to be in danger and in need of medical aid.

Police did not provide a name, identity, or photo of the missing child. The story will be updated.