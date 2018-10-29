Local News

Police search for missing 29-year-old with 'very distinct' tattoo

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 04:09 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew County police said Monday they are seeking information on a missing 29-year-old man. 

Matthew Jenkins was last seen in the Edinburgh-Taylorsville-Columbus area about two weeks ago, said a Facebook post from the sheriff

Jenkins has numerous tattoos, and the sheriff's office provided photos of them from Facebook. "One tattoo is very distinct design on his neck," the post said. 

Jenkins was last seen with blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail. Jenkins also has gauges in his ears.

No additional description for Jenkins was provided by the sheriff. 

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective William R. Kinman Jr. at the sheriff's office at  812-565-5926 or the office's tip line at 812-379-1712. People can also email sheriff@bartholomew.in.gov.

