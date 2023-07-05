Police search for missing 36-year-old woman last seen a week ago in Westfield

UPDATE: Bettina Rippy has been located and is safe, according to Carmel police Thursday morning.

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Wayne Township Fire Department is seeking help in finding the sister of one of their members, who was last seen a week ago.

Bettina C. Rippy, 36, was last seen on her home security camera system Wednesday, June 28 leaving her residence in the 7000 block of Hopewell Parkway. Police say she came into the house wearing her Walmart uniform at 8:16 a.m. and left the home at 12:21 p.m.

Rippy was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple flower shirt, light jean shorts, and a multi-colored round purse. She had no additional bag or clothing with her and left her medication behind.

Rippy’s car was described as a 2010 Maroon Honda Pilot SUV, with sun-faded paint on the hood and roof and Indiana license plate, 779RSR.

Rippey last worked at the Walmart in Westfield on June 25 and was scheduled to work from June 27-30 but did not show.

A missing person report was filed Saturday with the Fishers Police Department.

This case has been moved to the Carmel Police Department, and anyone with information on Rippy’s whereabouts should contact Detective Smiley at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.