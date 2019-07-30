Police searching for man wanted for child molestation

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of of Oscar Hernandez. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man wanted for child molestation and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oscar Hernandez who faces two counts of child molest in Marion County.

Additionally, he’s a suspect in a child molestation case in Johnson County.

According to Crime Stoppers, Hernandez is believed to living in an apartment on the city’s south side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: