Police searching for man wanted for child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man wanted for child molestation and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oscar Hernandez who faces two counts of child molest in Marion County.

Additionally, he’s a suspect in a child molestation case in Johnson County.

According to Crime Stoppers, Hernandez is believed to living in an apartment on the city’s south side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.