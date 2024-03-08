Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police find toddler who went missing at Indianapolis hotel

2-year-old Legand Turner (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a toddler who went missing Friday morning at a hotel near the airport has been located and is safe.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that 2-year-old Legend Turner was last seen at the Extended Stay America, 2730 Fortune Circle West.

The hotel is located near the I-465 interchange near the airport.

IMPD said on X, “Officers and detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of how the child went missing.”

This story will be updated once further information is provided.

Photo of Extended Stay America, 2730 Fortune Circle West, where toddler was found after being reported missing on March 8, 2023. (WISH PHOTO)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Trump appeals $83.3 million judgment...
National News /
Elkhart police arrest man who...
Indiana News /
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffering...
International News /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /
Bally’s opens Bally Bet Sportsbook...
News /
House Republicans bring back language...
Indiana News /
Free east side health fair...
Local News /
Lilly: Alzheimer’s drug approval delayed...
Health Spotlight /