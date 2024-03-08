Police find toddler who went missing at Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a toddler who went missing Friday morning at a hotel near the airport has been located and is safe.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that 2-year-old Legend Turner was last seen at the Extended Stay America, 2730 Fortune Circle West.

The hotel is located near the I-465 interchange near the airport.

IMPD said on X, “Officers and detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of how the child went missing.”

This story will be updated once further information is provided.