Police seek help finding this four-legged friend’s family

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Whiteland Police Department announced Sunday on Facebook it is seeking help to reunite this big, fuzzy, and loveable creature with its family.

Officers found the bull Sunday morning wandering near Graham Road and Interstate 65 in Whiteland, half an hour south of Indianapolis.

Police are asking if you or anyone you know in Whiteland are missing your best friend, please call Johnson County Dispatch at 317-346-6336.