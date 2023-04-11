Search
Police seek help locating a man wanted for child molestation

(Photo Provided/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with Marion County Law Enforcement announced Tuesday they are seeking assistance from the public to locate a man wanted for child molestation.

Gerson Aguilar-Calix is wanted under a warrant issued against him on December 28, Aguilar-Calix was described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, 159 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Aguilar-Calix’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

