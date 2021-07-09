Local

Police seek help to find 18-year-old woman missing on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said Friday they are seeking help to find an 18-year-old woman missing from a residential area on the south side.

Desaray Shidler has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, suffers from cystic fibrosis, requires medication, and may be in danger, her family says.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that she was last seen Thursday in the 500 block of Buffalo Ridge. That’s north of County Line Road between South Meridian Street/State Road 135 and U.S. 31.

Shidler was described as being 4-feet-3 and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who locates her should assess her mental and medical needs, and notify the detectives with the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160.