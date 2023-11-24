Police seek help to find children, ages 14 and 7, missing from Carmel

LATEST: Both children have been found safe.

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thanksgiving night were seeking help to find two missing children.

Carmel Police Department posted Thursday night on social media that Liam Mowrey, 14, and Lilith Mowrey, 7, were last seen near Gray Road and Spruce Drive, located a couple of blocks north of East 136th Street. The intersection is the entrance to two subdivisions, Smokey Knoll and Wedgewood.

Liam was described as 5 feet 6 inches and 135 pounds. Police say he’s a low-functioning autistic boy. He was last seen wearing jeans and possibly a blue coat or shirt.

Lilith was described as 4 feet 7 inches and 60 pounds with bright red hair in a braid. She was wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black leggings.

The social media post did not say how the Mowreys are related, if at all. The post also did not say when they were last seen.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.