Police seek help to find Indianapolis woman after ‘suspicious’ disappearance in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday asked for help to find a woman missing since June 9 and whose disappearance they call “very unusual and very suspicious.”

Chenell Gilbert’s family has been searching for her since not hearing from her that day, her daughter, Cierra McCaleb, told News 8 in June.

McCaleb said she was at Indiana State University in Terre Haute on June 9 when her younger sister called her worried about not hearing from their mother.

The woman’s daughters tracked Gilbert’s cellphone location, which showed her to be at an address in the Sungate neighborhood just off Girls School Road. McCaleb immediately recognized the address and said it was her mother’s ex-boyfriend’s home. McCaleb and her younger sister talked on FaceTime as her younger sister drove to the area and asked to go into the home but was not allowed. That’s when she saw her mother’s car, according to McCaleb.

Police on Monday reported a similar scene in their request for information. They said Gilbert had gone to the 7000 block of Mars Drive — a road in the Sungate neighborhood — around 6 a.m. that day and that it was the last time she was seen or heard from. Her phone pinged to that area and was found with her car there, according to the news release asking for help to find Gilbert.

Gilbert, who police describe as 5-feet-2 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was supposed to watch her grandchild the next day and never showed up, according to police.

Since then, Gilbert has not been in touch with any of her friends or family, nor have police been able to find a digital footprint of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Gilbert’s location or circumstances is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or to reach out to IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.