Local

Police seek help to find missing 12-year-old in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 12-year-old boy in Johnson County.

Jessy Terry was last seen in the residential area of Acorn Road and Cobra Drive in Franklin. That’s off U.S. 31 southwest of the Walmart Supercenter.

The boy was described in a Facebook post as 4 feet. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and black and blue shorts, according to Police Chief Kirby Cochran Sr.

It was unknown if the boy could be in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Franklin Police Department or dispatch at 317-346-6336.