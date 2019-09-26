Police seek help to find missing 24-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking help to find a missing 24-year-old woman last seen near her northwest-side group home.

Elizabeth Dodd was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near West 48th Street and Kessler Boulevard Drive, a few blocks from the group home in the 3300 block of West 52nd Street, police said.

Dodd is mentally disabled and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, police said in a news release. She is 5-feet-4 and about 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477. People can use the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit an online tip.