Police seek help to find missing Indy man, 74, who has schizophrenia, dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 74-year-old man who has schizophrenia and symptoms of dementia.

Police describe William Galbreath as 5-feet-9 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North Harding Street.

Anyone who locates Galbreath is asked to assess his physical and emotional status.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).