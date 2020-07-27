Police seek help to find missing woman, 74, with dementia who walked out of hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a 74-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing after walking out of a hospital emergency room on Sunday.

Dorothy Wray, 74, was last seen in the emergency room at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital around 5 p.m. Sunday and was not reported missing until 9 p.m.

The department says Wray suffers from dementia and may not be on her medication. Police describe her as 4-feet-11 and 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with writing, brown leggings and a dark hat with the letters AU.

Wray lives alone and does not have a cellphone, cash or other means to pay for transportation. She will likely be walking and may need to be medically assessed.

If she is willing to share her location with family members, please contact her daughter, Angela Wray, at 317-879-6936.

Otherwise, please contact IMPD non-emergency at 317-327-3811 or 911.