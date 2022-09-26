All-clear after person shot at Lafayette Subaru plant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police and Lafayette Police Department are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette.
State police say one person was shot.
A spokesman for Subaru says the all-clear has been given, and the second shift is canceled.
The plant is located near I-65 off State Road 38. That’s on the southeast side of the city.
No information was immediately available on a possible suspect in the shooting, or the condition of the person shot.
The plant produces Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models.