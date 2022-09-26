Local

All-clear after person shot at Lafayette Subaru plant

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police and Lafayette Police Department are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette.

State police say one person was shot.

A spokesman for Subaru says the all-clear has been given, and the second shift is canceled.

The plant is located near I-65 off State Road 38. That’s on the southeast side of the city.

No information was immediately available on a possible suspect in the shooting, or the condition of the person shot.

The plant produces Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models.