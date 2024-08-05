Police: Stop for school bus arms or face consequences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — As students return to the classroom, officers will increase patrols to deter stop-arm violations, speeding, and reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

State and local law enforcement agencies remind drivers to stay vigilant for school bus stop arms while on the road.

According to a release, the patrols are part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) campaign. These patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants managed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

In April, thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 1,574 stop-arm violations in Indiana. Per the release, survey data shows that $283,320 violations occur across a 180-day school year.

The data is sourced from the NASDPTS annual survey, which is overseen by the Indiana Department of Education for the state of Indiana. This year’s data collection occurred on April 23, with 4,910 bus drivers participating, a release said.

“There is no excuse for drivers to put the lives of students in danger,” said ICJI Traffic Safety Director James Bryan in a release. “Drivers need to exercise caution around school buses and follow all traffic statutes.”