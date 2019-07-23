Police ‘strictly enforcing’ Red Line parking restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police will begin “strictly enforcing” parking restrictions along the Red Line bus route, IndyGo representatives said Monday.

“With only 48 days to go, it is essential that Red Line crews have full access to the travel lanes and bus only lanes to finish pavement and lane markings,” officials said in a press release.

Parking restrictions will primarily affect portions of College Avenue, according to IndyGo spokesperson Lauren Day.

She was unable to confirm Monday afternoon if officers had ticketed or towed any vehicles in violation of Red Line parking restrictions.

Street parking is restricted on College Avenue, between 38th and 66th Streets, while crews complete pavement markings. Work will “occur mostly during the evening and overnight hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” according to officials.

Traffic signal and median installation along the same stretch of College Avenue could lead to temporary traffic control measures including lane restrictions.

News 8 crews observed at least five cars parked in “No Parking” zones Monday evening along College Avenue.

Several drivers were also seen hopping the center median to make left turns off College Avenue, despite posted signs banning left turns. The newly installed curb restricts left turns at all non-signalized intersections.

Levi Kinney, a bar manager at Moe & Johnny’s at the corner of 54th Street and College Avenue, said the parking restrictions could negatively impact Broad Ripple businesses already hurting from construction-related traffic.

“It’s been a tough ride for our customers just to get in,” Kinney told News 8. “A lot of our commuter business has dropped significantly. We’re fortunate in that we have a parking lot for customers. You don’t want to walk 20 minutes to go eat dinner.”

He was unable to provide figures but said Red Line activity likely cost the restaurant more revenue than any other event or transition in recent memory.

One customer acknowledged it took “several more minutes” to find parking with the added restrictions but described the temporary challenges as a “worthy trade-off.”

“I mean, it really hasn’t been that bad,” Amber Carper said. “I think [the Red Line project] will be good. I think public transportation is the number one thing that needs to be addressed around here. I just need to learn how I navigate differently; that’s just the way I look at it.”

The rapid transit bus line is scheduled to open September 1.

Construction updates are available on the IndyGo Red website.