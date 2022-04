Local

Police: Terre Haute man accidentally fell from casino parking garage in March

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Shelbyville have concluded their investigation into a man’s death in March.

The Shelbyville Police Department said the death of Kenneth Walters of Terre Haute was accidental.

He fell from the top floor of the parking garage at Indianapolis Caesar’s Horseshoe Casino on March 18.

No other information has been released.